NBCU Ends Hulu Programming Deal and Will Move Some Shows to Peacock

A programming agreement that gives The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming service Hulu access to popular programming from Comcast’s NBCUniversal has been terminated, a spokesperson for NBCU confirmed.

Insead of appearing on Hulu the day after they air on NBC, shows like This is Us, The Voice and Saturday Night Live will be available on Peacock, the Comcast streaming platform that competes with Hulu.

NBCU provided no additional details of its plans. but having those shows on Peacock will give its service a much-needed boost.

Hulu was originally formed as a joint venture among NBCU, Disney and Fox, with Time Warner originally owning a stake. The object was to create a platform for streaming television to compete with Netflix. Having network programming the day after it aired was a major feature for Hulu.

When Comcast bought NBCUniversal, the cable company wasn’t a big fan of streaming, which was driving cord cutting. When Disney acquired Fox, it gained a controlling interest in Hulu. Comcast has a contractual ability to sell its stake in Hulu ot Disney, but the two companies are far apart on the price.

As more consumers adopt streaming video, media companies have been pivoting to streaming. They’ve also been reacquiring the rights to stream shows they produced that were previously sold off to other distributors.

For example, NBCU grabbed the rights to The Office, which was one of the most popular streaming shows when it was with Netflix. Similarly Paramount has grabbed up South Park for Paramount Plus and WarnerMedia snatched Friends for HBO Max.

On recent earnings calls Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and other company executives have excused Peacock’s relatively slow subscriber growth because it doesn’t have full access to NBCU’s best programming.

"So obviously, much of our strong NBC content, as Brian mentioned, premieres on Hulu. And over time, we'd like to bring that back to Peacock,” NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said on the the call.

In its last earnings report , Comcast said Peacock lost $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to lose $2.5 billion in 2022.

But the company is planning to increase spending on programming for Peacock to $3 billion from $1.5 billion.