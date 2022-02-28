NBC In Talks To Put MLB Games on Peacock: Report
Apple also looking to stream baseball
NBC Sports is talking to Major League Baseball about bringing some of its games to its Peacock streaming service, according to the New York Post.
Apple is also in talks to stream games, the paper said.
If NBC Sports is able to make a deal, some games would be broadcast on NBC, but the majority would appear on Peacock, which could use the kind of boost that sports programming could provide.
NBC Sports had no comment.
Rights to the games would cost about $100 million to $150 million of they get played. Baseball owners have locked out the MLB Players Association and have said they will shorten the season if an agreement isn’t struck by Monday.
MLB baseball game are currently televised by Fox, Turner Sports and ESPN, but ESPN has cut back on the number of games it carries, leaving room for another carrier. ■
