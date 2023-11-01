NBCU Makes Deal to Bring 'The Underdog' To U.S.

NBCUniversal said it signed a series development deal with STV studio to bring the reality format The Underdog to the U.S.

The format, created by STV Studio’s label Primal Media and co-owned by GroupM Motion Entertainment, is a competition show in which the contestants are a group of popular influencers and one “ordinary guy.”

The twist is that next door, a group of iconic reality stars are controlling the game to ensure that the regular guy wins.

“This development partnership cements our ambitions at Universal Studio Group to partner with some of the best content creators on shows with global scale and appeal. This is such a unique reality format that really lends itself to adaptation for the U.S. market, so we’re super excited to bring it to life for NBC,” said Toby Gorman, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio said.

A UK version of the format is currently in the works for E4 produced by Primal Media and GroupM Motion Entertainment. The working title is Alan Must Win.

The U.S. rights were secured by Toby Gorman, and Ed Havard, senior VP, unscripted programming, Universal International Studios (UIS) for development at NBC led by Corie Henson.

The deal was brokered on the STV Studios side by Creative Director of International Development, Josephine Brassey, and Commercial Director, Camilla Cope.

“Primal Media have created another truly genius format which puts a unique new spin on the reality genre, so we’re delighted to be working with Toby, Ed and the talented team at NBCUniversal on developing it for the US market,” said Josephine Brassey, STV Studios’ creative director of international development.

Outside of the US, All3Media International has been appointed the show’s global partner.