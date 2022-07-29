Corie Henson Goes to NBCU To Head Unscripted Content

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said it hired Corie Henson as executive VP, entertainment unscripted content.

Henson, who had been with WarnerMedia where she oversaw unscripted programming for TNT, TBS and TruTV as executive VP. She replaces Jenny Broom who left NBCU.

In her new post, Henson will oversee reality competition, talent competition and game show formats -- including America’s Got Talent, The Voice, Top Chef and Baking It -- and report to Susan Rovner, NBCU Chairman for entertainment content.

“Corie is one of the most respected executives in the business and brings a resume overflowing with big unscripted hits that have broken out across broadcast, streaming and cable platforms,” said Rovner. “Her deep experience with large volumes of programming across multiple networks and brands is a perfect fit for our NBCU content ecosystem. She’s joining an incredible group of programming leaders working across genres, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Before WarnerMedia, Henson was executive VP for alternative entertainment at Fox, watching over The Masked Singer, MasterChef, So You Think You Can Dance, Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Shazam with Jamie Fox and all live event specials.

“I've always admired the NBCU unscripted portfolio – and grew up on Must See TV – so I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join this incredible team to nurture this slate of massively successful shows, take risks on developing new innovative programming, and, of course, continue championing the best producers in the business,” Henson said. ■