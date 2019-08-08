Toby Gorman Named President of Universal Television Alternative Studio

Toby Gorman has been named president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. Gorman fills the role after Meredith Ahr was promoted last fall to president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group. He will report into Ahr and will oversee key operations of the studio, including development, domestic sales strategy and creative affairs. Gorman will also collaborate across all areas of production, casting, business affairs and international commercial development for the studio.

Gorman was interim CEO of Magical Elves, where he oversaw development and current series in addition to maintaining his role as president of entertainment at A. Smith & Co Productions.

“We have an incredibly ambitious growth plan for Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Toby is exactly who we want at the helm during this defining time,” said Ahr. “I have witnessed him in many roles over the years, and time and again he has proven to be a precise developer, a creative producer and a sharp executive. As the breadth of our content and our partnerships throughout the industry continues to expand, Toby’s deep expertise, coupled with the equally important fact that he is one of the most respected executives in the field, make him the perfect fit to lead the studio into its next chapter.”

Launched in 2016, Universal Television Alternative Studio is a division of NBCUniversal. The studio’s productions include In Search Of (History), The Biggest Loser (USA) and Blind Date (Bravo).

Prior to Magical Elves, Gorman was executive VP of alternative programming at FremantleMedia North America (FMNA).