Meredith Ahr Upped at NBC

Meredith Ahr has been promoted to president, alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. The 17-year NBC veteran will oversee all aspects of unscripted programming at the network, Universal Television Alternative Studio and first-run syndication. Ahr will report to NBC Co-Chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy.

“In just two short years, Meredith has built a studio from the ground up and expanded her already indelible impact on NBCUniversal via the genre-defining alternative content she has personally overseen,” Cheeks and Telegdy said. “There is no one better suited to take the baton and run with this role. Meredith will continue to set the industry standard for world-class unscripted programming both domestically and abroad.”

Ahr was president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, a role she took on in 2016.

Ahr’s career at NBC began in 2001 when she was a page in New York. In 2004, she went to Los Angeles via the NBC Entertainment Associates Program, where she was placed in the Alternative Programming division. Ahr developed the first edition of America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell.

Prior to her role at Universal Television Alternative Studio, Ahr was executive VP of alternative programming at NBC, working on The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Running Wild With Bear Grylls and other unscripted shows.

With oversight of both the studio and network, Ahr will have greater purview over Universal Television Alternative Studio’s projects in 2019, including competition shows The Titan Games and Songland.

“There has never been a better time to create content that celebrates and reflects the unpredictable stories of real people,” said Ahr. “The opportunity to nurture the best and most innovative formats and ideas, regardless of studio, network, platform or daypart – all around the globe – is a dream job that I’m energized to share with the brilliant producers, talent and executives who partner with us.”