Cheeks, Telegdy to Keynote NATPE Miami 2019

Newly minted NBC Entertainment co-chairs George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy will keynote the NATPE Miami Marketplace & Conference 2019.

Cheeks and Telegdy were tapped to lead NBC Entertainment in September after the company announced that NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt had left the company.

The keynote, which takes place Wednesday, Jan. 23, marks the first public speaking appearance as co-chairs for the duo.

NATPE also named three additional members to their board: Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube; Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery Inc.; and Brett Hansen, head of alternative television at UTA.

The 2019 NATPE Miami will take place at the Fontainebleau Hotel from Jan. 22-Jan. 24. The organization will also host an event the Monday prior to the conference, which will be headlined by Tyler Perry.

“Our theme for NATPE Miami this year is ‘Shaping Content Together,’ which is not just a tagline, it is a worldwide call to action to come to Miami this January where deals will get made. We are creating sessions, events and curated meetings that will ensure barriers are broken down between those who create, distribute and monetize best-in-class content internationally. We are excited by the voices that will prime the conversation at the year’s first global television summit,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO, NATPE.