NBCU Local Podcast ‘My New Favorite Olympian’ Starts June 12

A new season of NBCU Local podcast My New Favorite Olympian, profiling U.S. Olympians with the Summer Games set to happen in Paris, premieres June 12. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin and NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Zena Keita host.

“My New Favorite Olympian provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic or Paralympic glory,” said NBCU Local.

Episodes go 15-20 minutes and there are seven. The first one is a conversation with Lydia Jacoby, a swimmer who battled depression after the Olympics.

Host Coughlin was in three Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012) and grabbed 12 medals, including three golds. “Athletes that earn the honor of representing their country in the Olympic Games have impressive talent, but it also takes tremendous dedication, resilience and fortitude for them to achieve their greatest potential and perform at the highest levels,” said Coughlin. “I feel fortunate to be a part of My New Favorite Olympian and proud to help share the unique personal stories of these inspiring athletes, and highlight the passions that drive them as individuals, competitors, and community members.”

Host Keita is a host and analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area’s Golden State Warriors postgame show Dubs Talk Live. She is also a host and contributor to The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, part of The Athletic Podcast Network. Keita has also worked as a sideline reporter and analyst for NBA G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The stories of these athletes and how they have achieved so much in their respective sports, overcome so many challenges, while also giving back to impact others is truly remarkable,” said Keita. “They embody the spirit of the Olympics and represent Team USA so very well and in so many ways. It’s a true pleasure to highlight these seven remarkable individuals and share the lesser-known details of their lives and backgrounds as they prepare to astonish us at the world stage this summer.”

My New Favorite Olympian is an offshoot of the soccer World Cup podcast My New Favorite Futbolista. The podcast is available on the major platforms, including Apple, Spotify and iHeart.