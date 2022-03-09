NBCU Launches Campaigns Marking Women’s History Month

NBCUniversal launched two campaign marking Women’s History Month in the U.S. and International Women’s Day Globally.

One campaign, Women’s History: The Next Chapter, stars actress, producer and equal rights activist Laverne Cox in a public service announcement that started running Tuesday across NBCU networks and social platforms.

The second campaign, from NBCU’s Telemundo unit, is called Our Girls, the Unstoppable Women of the Future. The campaign focuses on supporting girls of all ages, ensuring they have the tools they need to become the dynamic women of the future.

“NBCUniversal is a place where women thrive, and that is evident in both of these campaigns as we honor the incredible women within our own walls and in our communities,” said Craig Robinson, executive VP and chief diversity officer, NBCUniversal. “Our approach to celebrating Heritage Months is to look beyond one month and instead honor underrepresented groups year-round by bringing together our creators to build these outstanding campaigns across our platforms.”■