NBCU Joins Walmart Connect Partner Lab To Test Retail Impact Of Ad On Streaming Sports

NBCUniversal said it is working with Walmart to help advertisers connect with shoppers at the retail chain.

NBCU joins media companies including Roku and TikTok, which previously announced working with Walmart Connect.

Retail media, with direct connection to consumers and the data to measure the impact of campaigns on individual products sold at stores, has become one of the fastest-growing media categories. Media buyer GroupM estimates that retail media will grow 13% to $37.9 billion in 2023.

NBCU will be conducting a test to measure the impact of retail-media powered ads within live streaming sports, giving advertisers access to Peacock inventor via the Walmart Connect’s demand side platform..

“This will mark the first time NBCUniversal’s live sports streaming inventory will be available through a retail media network–just in time for this autumn’s prime sports seasons and holiday campaigns. Brands will be able to use Walmart Connect’s unparalleled targeting and measurement to reach streaming viewers during live sports programs,” said Sylvia Yam, senior director of strategy and business development at Walmart Connect.

Walmart also said other NBCU premium content will be available as part of the Walmart premium CTV bundle, which already features Paramount Plus, offering Walmart Connect’s targeting and measurement capabilities.

“At NBCUniversal, we know that partnerships fuel progress – and we’re delighted to partner with Walmart Connect to bring brands and sports fans closer together through the content and shopping experiences that keep them on the edge of their seats,” said Joe Cady, executive VP, Advanced Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. “Sports enthusiasts are an unmatched audience, and with the power and scale of NBCUniversal’s digital advertising capabilities, combined in a privacy-minded way, with Walmart Connect’s shopper data, we’re able to add even more value for advertisers. It’s a win-win across the board.”

The combination of premium video inventory, like NBCU’s, and the Walmart shopper data can be a game changer for marketers.

“Danone North America is continuously exploring the best ways to effectively reach consumers. Utilizing purchase-based targeting with Walmart Connect’s premium CTV bundle gave us the opportunity to see how the retailer’s audience targeting performs with streaming partners,” said Mary Katherine Woltz, Director, Media Connections at Danone. “The ability to pair premium inventory with purchaser data is proving to be powerful – we connected to more than 30% new-to-brand buyers in one CTV campaign, and a complimentary onsite display campaign on Walmart.com drove 50% of attributed sales.”

Roku signed up for Walmart Connect last year.. In September, Walmart became the first retailer to enable streamers to purchase products directly on Roku and have them fulfilled by Roku. Walmart found 57% of Roku streamers paused an ad to shop the product online.

“Advertisers also receive insights on effectiveness through Walmart Connect’s omnichannel measurement reports,” Yam added.

“We believe a frictionless omnichannel shopping experience is where the industry is going and should go,” said Jeff Metzner, VP of Walmart Team Marketing and Communications at Procter & Gamble. “The ability to purchase a product directly from a connected TV ad has potential to reduce that friction for the consumer, so we’d like to see these capabilities continue to develop.”

During the pilot program, which ran from November 2022 through February 2023, shoppable ads on Roku received at least 3 times higher clickthrough rates than average video campaigns powered by the Walmart DSP.

Roku is expanding its work with Roku, including Roku’s premium inventory within Walmart Connect’s CTV offering.

“The overwhelming success of our pilot with Walmart reinforces our shared belief that the ease and convenience of TV streaming makes it the next great destination for e-commerce,” said Lindsay Pullins, Director of Ad Revenue Partnerships at Roku.

TikTok worked with Walmart to provide advertisers with closed-loop data on the impact of TikTok campaign on products at retail.

The pilot campaign generated an average of two times higher engagement rates than TikTok’s standard benchmarks for campaigns in the U.S. and the average video viewing time of Walmart customers also exceeded industry benchmarks.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to expand our partnership with Walmart Connect,” said Matt Cleary, U.S. Head of Retail & eCommerce, Global Business Solutions at TikTok. “By marrying TikTok’s ability to drive product discovery with Walmart Connect’s rich customer insights and broad product assortment, we are creating new ways for brands to reach key audiences in a measurable and joy filled environment, further connecting the path between inspiration and action.”