NBCU, BBC Team Up To Develop Unscripted Shows

BBC and NBCUniversal said they will work together to find and fund unscripted programming ideas they hope will have global appeal.

The venture will be open to U.K. based production companies and studios. The companies said they’ll look at a broad range of unscripted genres and will look to co-commission pilots for shows with series potential.

“This unique partnership is such an exciting opportunity for UK-based producers,” said Kate Phillips, director of entertainment, BBC Commissioning. “We want to lead the way in finding and investing in high impact, returnable British ideas and formats from all nations and regions, and this collaboration with NBCU will enable producers to develop their ideas at scale and win commissions on both sides of the Atlantic.”

BBC and NBCU have already share some unscripted series, with NBCU airing shows based on British ideas like The Wheel, The Weakest Link and Dragon’s Den.

On and off-screen diversity will form a significant part of the decision-making process, the companies said.