NBCU, Telemundo Launch Bilingual Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign

NBCUniversal and its Telemundo unit are launching a company-wide campaign in English and Spanish commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The campaign, themed Come With Us--or Juntos Imparables--was created by Telemundo and will appear across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio of TV and digital platforms.

Unilever, Wells Fargo and Zelle have signed up with the campaign as sponsors.

“At a time when everyone is ready to look to the future with a renewed sense of optimism, we celebrate our Hispanic heritage and contributions as we kick off this important campaign,” said Mónica Gil, chief administrative & marketing officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “With this initiative, Telemundo and NBCUniversal are leading the way with a timely, inclusive and enriching message carrying Hispanics' legacy and culture across all NBCUniversal networks and inviting all audiences to share in the experiences of our diverse community.”

Also Read: Telemundo Launches Streaming Division That Will Feed Peacock

The initiative launches Wednesday on NBC's Today show and Telemudo's Hoy Día. All NBCU properties will participate in a social media roadblock and a big push on Twitter during that first day. There will also be an on-air roadblock during primetime when Come With Us messages will run simultaneously on all of the company’s channels.

The campaign will have English and Spanish language versions of the commercials, plus integrations, vignettes, special news coverage and Hispanic Heritage themed programming throughout the month.

For example, NBC News Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Tom Llamas’ new primetime streaming program on NBC News Now will launch Sept. 20, with daily segments focusing on Latin America and the lives of Latinos across the country. CNBC will feature business leaders from the Latinx community and Peacock will have a dedicated Hispanic Heritage Month destination and a new Latinx virtual channel. Local NBC and Telemundo owned stations will also have special coverage of community events and features about local leaders and organizations.

News segments covering subjects from culture and equality to food and music will appear on Telemundo news shows and there will be integrations during Telemundo’s coverage of the Billboard Latin Music Awards show on Sept. 23. The campaign will also be highlighted during broadcasts of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Sunday Night Football Game on Sept. 23 and World Cup soccer qualifying matches.

“Our approach to develop the ‘Come With Us’ campaign establishes an even stronger relationship across NBCUniversal’s businesses to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and all heritage months moving forward,” said Craig Robinson, chief diversity officer, NBCUniversal. “It’s an honor to leverage our vast creative resources, showcase our unrivaled programming and to bring together our company-wide talent to celebrate and recognize the diversity of NBCUniversal and our audiences worldwide.”