NBC’s WMAQ To Air Special on How Climate Change Affects Chicago

NBC’s station in Chicago, WMAQ, plans to air a half-hour special showing how climate change is affecting people and businesses in the Windy City.

Global Climate, Local Impact will premiere November 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Hosted by anchor-reporter Kate Chappell, the special looks at growing concerns about climate change using data-driven evidence to illustrate how Chicago is being affected.

Also Read: Local News Close-Up: Chicago Is the City of Big Stories

“From our health to our safety, to our local business community’s livelihood, we are seeing and feeling the impact of climate change in all aspects of our daily life,” said Sally Ramirez, senior VP of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Our upcoming Global Climate, Local Impact special will help Chicago and Illinois residents understand how climate change is affecting their lives, along with providing solutions on how to navigate this growing global concern.”

The special has segments showing how climate change affects allergies, winters, storms and agriculture.

A second edition of Global Climate, Local Impact, will look at how individual communities are addressing climate change. No air date was announced for the second special.

Also Read: NBC’s WMAQ To Simulcast 4 Bulls and Blackhawks Games

Global Climate, Local Impact was photographed/edited by NBC 5 Chicago’s Michael McGovern.

In addition to broadcast, the special is available on the NBC Chicago News live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Freevee, TCLtv plus and Local Now.