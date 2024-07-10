NBC’s Lester Holt To Interview President Biden on Monday

NBC News announced that anchor Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden in an exclusive interview on Monday in Austin, Texas.

The NBC interview comes as Biden fights to keep his candidacy alive following a devastating performance in a debate with Donald Trump that was conducted by CNN.

An unedited tape of the full interview will air during primetime, starting at 9 p.m. Monday evening on NBC.

The special will also stream on NBC News Now.

Highlights from the interview will appear during NBC Nightly News earlier in the evening.

After the debate, Biden attempted to start a comeback with an interview on ABC with George Stephanopoulos.

The interview will also coincide with the opening of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.