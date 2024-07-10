NBC’s Lester Holt To Interview President Biden on Monday
Unedited sit-down interview to air in primetime, with highlights earlier on ‘Nightly News’
NBC News announced that anchor Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden in an exclusive interview on Monday in Austin, Texas.
The NBC interview comes as Biden fights to keep his candidacy alive following a devastating performance in a debate with Donald Trump that was conducted by CNN.
An unedited tape of the full interview will air during primetime, starting at 9 p.m. Monday evening on NBC.
The special will also stream on NBC News Now.
Highlights from the interview will appear during NBC Nightly News earlier in the evening.
After the debate, Biden attempted to start a comeback with an interview on ABC with George Stephanopoulos.
The interview will also coincide with the opening of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.