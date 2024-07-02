George Stephanopoulos Lines Up Interview With President Biden

George Stephanopoulos, Good Morning America co-anchor and anchor of This Week, sits with President Biden Friday, July 5. It is Biden’s first television interview since his debate with former president Donald Trump June 27. Biden’s deficient performance in the debate has many suggesting he should withdraw from the election.

Stephanopoulos’s interview will appear in World News Tonight with David Muir on ABC July 5. Other portions will be in Good Morning America July 6 and 7.

ABC said the extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and on Good Morning America Monday, July 8.

Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst on This Week, after working in the administration of President Clinton as the senior advisor for policy and strategy.

He anchors Good Morning America with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

Stephanopoulos will be inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in September.