George Stephanopoulos Lines Up Interview With President Biden
Interview will air in ABC's ‘World News Tonight’, ‘GMA’, ‘This Week’
George Stephanopoulos, Good Morning America co-anchor and anchor of This Week, sits with President Biden Friday, July 5. It is Biden’s first television interview since his debate with former president Donald Trump June 27. Biden’s deficient performance in the debate has many suggesting he should withdraw from the election.
Stephanopoulos’s interview will appear in World News Tonight with David Muir on ABC July 5. Other portions will be in Good Morning America July 6 and 7.
ABC said the extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and on Good Morning America Monday, July 8.
Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst on This Week, after working in the administration of President Clinton as the senior advisor for policy and strategy.
He anchors Good Morning America with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.
Stephanopoulos will be inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in September.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.