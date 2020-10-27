NBCLX to Debut Virtual Set on Election Night

NBCLX will report election results from a new virtual set

NBCLX, the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations streaming news service aimed at Gen Z, will be offering election night coverage on its over-the-top, linear, digital, mobile and cable platforms.

Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET with storytellers embedded in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C.

NBCLX will also feature a visual artist who will be painting live through the night.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, at the facility shared by NBC”s KXAS and Telemundo’s KXTX, NBCLX reports on issues that matter to adults 18-45.