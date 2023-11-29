NBC Sports Chicago Sets Alternative ‘Hawkcast’ Blackhawks Telecasts

NBC Sports Chicago said it will produce alternative telecasts for 10 Chicago Blackhawks home NHL games this season that will include a camera dedicated to select players, including rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

The first Hawkcast will appear December 5 when the Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators.

While a traditional telecast appears on NBC Sports Chicago, the Hawkcast on NBC Sports Chicago Plus will feature a separate team of analysts announcing the “iso cam” action.

(Image credit: NBC Sports Chicago)

Sportscasters and hockey analysts will include pregame host Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios, Tony Granato, John Scott, Charlie Roumeliotis, Chris Vosters and Darren Pang.

Networks have been looking to appeal to viewers with specialized and alternative telecasts of games, a move popularized by ESPN’s “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football, featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning

“We’re looking forward to presenting our special HawkCast presentations showcasing Connor and other select Blackhawks players during their full shift on the ice, said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “These exclusive telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago Plus will enable Blackhawks fans to experience the player’s movements and entire on-ice mindset in a brand-new way.”