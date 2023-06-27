NBC Sports Chicago Plans Power Play As Blackhawks Pick First in NHL Draft

The Blackhawk are getting ready to draft highly touted prospect Connor Bedard with the first pick in the National Hockey League draft this week and NBC Sports Chicago is going on a power play with three days of extensive coverage of the team’s historic selection.

Bedard had been called the most promising player to enter the league since Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby. The only other time the Blackhawk had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft was in 2007 when they selected Patrick Kane, who helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships.

The NHL draft will air live from Nashville on ESPN and the NHL Network, with streaming on ESPN Plus. Round 1 takes place Wednesday night, with rounds 2 through 7 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago will run Blackhawks Draft Night Live presented by ChevyDriveschicago.com. Hosted by Pat Boyle, the one hour live reaction special will provide details and analysis of the top pick from experts including former players Darren Pang, Denis Savard, Steve Larmer, Adam Burish, Ben Eager and Bryan Bickell, plus broadcasters Pat Foley and Charlie Roumelotis.

Blackhawks Draft Night Live will also be available on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel.

On Thursday night following the White Sox game telecast, NBC Sports Chicago will show Blackhawks Draft Recap presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com. The show will be hosted by Pat Bolye with analysis provide by Caley Chelios and a live report from Nashville by Roumeliotis.

Blackhawks Class of ‘23, hosted by Boyle and Chelios will appear on Friday. The show will feature the team’s official press conference live and feature interviews with the draft picks, coaches and front office execs.

Blackhawks Draft Recap and Blackhawks Class of ‘23 will also be available on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel.

NBC Sports Chicago will also be offering coverage on digital media, social platforms and bia podcasts.