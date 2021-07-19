Peyton and Eli Manning Head to ESPN for Alternate 'Monday Night Football' Telecasts

Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning host alternate broadcasts of 'Monday Night Football' as part of a new ESPN2 megacast.

Former Super Bowl quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be on Monday Night Football for the next three seasons, sort of.

The Mannings will be the lead attraction during alternate broadcasts of MNF as part of a new megacast on ESPN2 and potentially ESPN Plus.

They will add their commentary from a remote location, away from the studio. They will be joined by celebrities and current and former players.

The telecasts will be produced by Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s company.

ESPN has been seeking Peyton Manning to add some star power to its Monday Night Football booth. Getting him for an alternate broadcast could still be called a win for the Disney-owned sports giant.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

The Mannings' MegaCast broadcast will debut the first three weeks of 2021 MNF slate featuring Baltimore at Las Vegas, Detroit at Green Bay, and Philadelphia at Dallas.

Manning has been doing Peyton’s Places for ESPN Plus. Omaha Productions is also adding five new shows for ESPN: Abby’s Places, with Abby Wambach, Eli’s Places with Eli Manning, Papi’s Places with David Ortiz, Rowdy’s Places with Ronda Rousey and Vince’s Places with Vince Carter.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” said Manning. “ESPN Plus has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry return for their second consecutive season as a broadcast group and will be on the traditional call of Monday Night Football on ESPN.