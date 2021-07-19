NFL Network To Show Record 23 Live Pre-Season Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars, with No. 1 draft choice Trevor Lawrence, are set to appear on the NFL Network

NFL Network said it will show a record 23 live exhibition games during this year’s pre-season.

The network’s schedule picks off with the Washington Football Team playing the New England Patriots on Aug. 12.

That weekend on Saturday, the network will feature a quadruple-header of games starting with the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET and ending with the Los Angeles Rams at 10 p.m. ET.

Over the course of the weekend, NFL Network viewers might be able to watch the debuts of three of the league’s top rookie quarterbacks in No.1 Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Fields of the Bears and Mac Jones of the Patriots.

NFL Network’s live preseason games end with seven games from Aug. 27 through Aug. 29.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.