NBC Sports Chicago Covering Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement

NBC Sports Chicago plans live coverage Sunday of the ceremony retiring Chris Chelios’ No. 7 Blackhawks jersey.

Coverage will start at 3 p..m.m ET, followed by a special one-hour Blackhawks Pregame Live Special: 7 Forever presented by Toyota, a one-hour special live from the United Center with host Pat Boyle and analyst John Scott.

At 5 p.m. the Blackhawks will host the Detroit Red Wings in a game that will mark the return to Chicago of Blackhawks Stanley Cup hero Patrick Kane, who will take the ice against Chicago’s new star, Connor Bedard.

“Chris Chelios is one of the most beloved and respected players in Blackhawks franchise history and we’re proud to showcase his number being raised to the rafters at the United Center, joining other Blackhawk legends with this great honor,” said John Schippman, VP of sports content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

The jersey retirement ceremony will also be streamed live on NBC Chicago News 24/7.

The Blackhawks-Red Wings game will be available to authenticated subscribers on the channel’s website and app.

After the game, NBC Sports Chicago will air Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon, with highlights, analysis and post-game press conference coverage.

There will also be expanded coverage and highlights on NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10 p.m. and Sports Sunday at 10:30 p.m.