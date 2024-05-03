NBC Orders More ‘Night Court’

NBC has renewed Night Court for a third season. The courtroom comedy was on the network from 1984 to 1992, and NBC rebooted it in early 2023.

Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she oversees the night shift of an arraignment court in New York.

John Larroquette plays public defender Dan Fielding, as he did in the original.

India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta are also in the cast.

Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch and John Larroquette are the executive producers.

Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television.

Harry Anderson played Judge Harry Stone in the original Night Court.