NBC Orders More ‘Night Court’
Season three of courtroom comedy has been ordered
NBC has renewed Night Court for a third season. The courtroom comedy was on the network from 1984 to 1992, and NBC rebooted it in early 2023.
Melissa Rauch plays Abby Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she oversees the night shift of an arraignment court in New York.
John Larroquette plays public defender Dan Fielding, as he did in the original.
India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta are also in the cast.
Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch and John Larroquette are the executive producers.
Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television.
Harry Anderson played Judge Harry Stone in the original Night Court.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.