NBC Orders Amber Ruffin Pilot
‘Non-Evil Twin’ sees a woman step into her sister’s role at mega corporation
NBC has ordered a pilot for the Amber Ruffin multicam comedy Non-Evil Twin. The series is about a woman who is forced to step into her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.
Ruffin hosts The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock. She started as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2014.
Joining Ruffin among the executive producers on Non-Evil Twin are Kenny Smith and Jenny Hagel.
Universal Television is the studio behind the series, and Straight to Cards is producing the show. ■
