‘Amber Ruffin Show’ Gets Renewed By Peacock
10 additional episodes ordered
NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock said it has renewed The Amber Ruffin Show, ordering 10 additional episodes.
The show’s current season ends Dec. 18. It will return on Jan. 8, with new episodes arriving on Fridays.
Ruffin is a writer and performer on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. Tarik Davis is the announcer for The Amber Ruffin Show.
Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.
