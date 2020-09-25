Late-Night Shows ‘Wilmore’ and ‘Amber Ruffin’ on Peacock

Weekly late-night shows from Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin, entitled Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show, are on Peacock. Wilmore premiered Sept. 18 and The Amber Ruffin Show Sept. 25. Both start at 9 p.m. ET.

Ruffin is a writer and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The new show “will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news,” said Peacock. “No matter what's happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. The Amber Ruffin Show is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.”

The NBCUniversal streaming service, which launched in July, ordered nine episodes of Amber Ruffin.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Ruffin when her program was announced. “We can't wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are the executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television.

Peacock ordered 11 episodes of Wilmore. “Larry will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment,” said Peacock. “Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.”

Wilmore hosted The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central. He was an executive producer on Black-ish and co-created Insecure.

“I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” said Wilmore when the show was announced. “Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation.”

The first episode has soccer star Megan Rapinoe, congressional candidate Cori Bush and fellow Peacock late-night host Amber Ruffin as guests.

Wilmore executive produces with Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television.