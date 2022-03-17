NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News Go Live On Peacock
By Michael Malone published
WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles join Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami stations on streamer
NBC New York News and NBC Los Angeles News went live on Peacock March 17 as the streamer continues to add local news channels. Peacock launched NBC Chicago, NBC Philadelphia, NBC Boston and NBC South Florida in January.
The free channels offer Peacock subscribers round-the-clock access to comprehensive local news coverage, including simulcasts of the linear stations. The coverage includes weather, sports, investigative reporting and lifestyle content.
The channels are not geo-targeted, so users in any part of the country can access a certain station’s content on Peacock.
WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, WBTS Boston and WTVJ Miami premiered local channels on Peacock January 20, with WNBC New York and KNBC Los Angeles joining them March 17.
The NBCU station group also includes outlets in San Diego, the Bay Area, Hartford, Washington, DC and Dallas/Fort Worth. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
