Angie Grande Named Director of Streaming News Channels At NBCUniversal Local

Angie Grande has been named director of streaming news channels at NBCUniversal Local. She will be responsible for overseeing NBC/Telemundo stations’ streaming channel launches later this year. Last week, Peacock launched 24/7 local news channels representing NBCUniversal Local stations WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, WBTS Boston and NECN, and WTVJ Miami.

Grande is based at the WTVJ-WSCV facility in Miramar, Florida and reports to Meredith McGinn, executive VP of original production & diginets for NBCUniversal Local.

Grande returned to NBCUniversal Local after working as executive producer of NBC News’ Stay Tuned Snapchat program.

The recently launched Peacock local news channels are called NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Boston News and NBC South Florida News. They feature around-the-clock local programming, including news, sports, weather and investigative reporting, produced by NBC-owned stations. Peacock news channels covering New York and Los Angeles will launch in the coming months.

Telemundo-owned stations will launch their own local news streaming channels later this year to reach Spanish-language and bilingual audiences in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.