NBC, Fox Have the Write Stuff

NBC’s Law & Order franchise and Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle and The Simpsons got the most TV-series-writing nominations from the Writers Guild of America Monday.

Two episodes of L&O: Special Victims Unit were nominated, while one episode of L&O got a nod. Other episodic-drama nominees were NBC’s The West Wing and Fox’s 24 and The O.C.

Among episodic comedies, Malcolm scored two nods, while NBC’s departing Frasier and Home Box Office’s departing Sex and the City got one apiece.

In something of an upset in the long-form original-drama category, Turner Network Television took the most nods with one apiece for Caesar and Wilder Days. HBO’s And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself and USA Network’s Taken were also nominated.

In adapted long-form dramas, USA took the most with one each for Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story and The Stranger Beside Me. HBO’s Normal and Showtime’s Out of the Ashes were the other nominees.

Among animated shows, Fox was rex, taking five of six nominations. The Simpsons took three and King of the Hill and Futurama grabbed one each. That left Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron with the single remaining nomination.

Among comedy/variety series, NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Fox’s Mad TV, Showtime’s Penn & Teller: Bullshit! and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher were all nominated. Left off the list were Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Saturday Night Live and CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman.

ABC swept the daytime category with nominations for All My Children and One Life to Live.