NBC Closes Deal With Eva Longoria for ‘Telenovela’ #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif. — NBC has ordered 13 episodes of comedy Telenovela, starring and produced by Eva Longoria.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt made the announcement Friday during the TCA winter press tour.

Telenovela is a single camera series that takes a comedic behind-the-scenes look at telenovelas.

Greenblatt also announced that Zachary Levi is joining miniseries Heroes Reborn. But the exec did not reveal anything about Levi’s role. Levi joins previously announced cast member Jack Coleman.

In addition, the network is developing a miniseries tentatively titled "Freedom Run." The mini, on which Stevie Wonder serves as one of the producers, is a based on a book about the Underground Railroad.

Dolly Parton is also joining the network to develop a series of movies, which Greenblatt described as “upliftting movies that the family can enjoy together.”

Greenblatt added that Jennifer Lopez starrer Shades of Blue will go into production in June and that The Gilded Age from Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, which was previously announced in 2012, will go into production soon.