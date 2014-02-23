NBC Announces ‘Heroes’ Miniseries

NBC is reviving Heroes as a miniseries, the network announced Saturday. Series creator Tim Kring will executive produce the 13-episode Heroes Reborn, which is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

The network did not reveal plot or casting details, but announced plans to tease next year’s broadcast premiere with a digital series that will introduce characters and storylines.

Heroes ran on NBC from 2006 to 2010, and was the No. 1 new drama on television its first season, averaging 14.5 million viewers.

“The enormous impact ‘Heroes’ had on the television landscape when it first launched in 2006 was eye-opening,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. “Shows with that kind of resonance don’t come around often and we thought it was time for another installment. We’re thrilled that visionary creator Tim Kring was as excited about jumping back into this show as we were and we look forward to all the new textures and layers Tim plans to add to his original concept. Until we get closer to air in 2015, the show will be appropriately shrouded in secrecy, but we won’t rule out the possibility of some of the show’s original cast members popping back in.”

The announcement came one day after NBC gave a 13-episode straight-to-series order to drama Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez, also slated for 2015.