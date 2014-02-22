NBC Orders Jennifer Lopez Drama Series

NBC announced Friday that it has given a 13-episode straight-to-series order to police drama Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez. Production will begin in 2015, with the series slated to air in the 2015-16 season.

Lopez will also executive produce the series, in which she’ll play a single mother and police detective who joins an FBI anti-corruption task force. Adi Hasak will write and executive produce the series, which will be produced by Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, Ryan Seacrest Productions, EGTV and H’s Films. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will also serve as executive producer.

Shades of Blue is the first scripted drama order for Ryan Seacrest Productions, whose first scripted comedy, Mixology, is scheduled to premiere next week on ABC.

“Whether its producing, acting, singing or any of her other many entrepreneurial activities, Jennifer is an extraordinary talent and life force, and we’re delighted to be in business with her and Adi Hasak on this sophisticated show,” said Jennifer Salke, NBC entertainment president. “We’re especially excited that Jennifer is returning to her acting roots from such great movies as Out of Sight and we know that she will create this complicated character in a vivid way that will breathe new life into the cop show genre. Ryan Seacrest is part of the NBCU family and doing his first scripted drama series with us makes perfect sense.”