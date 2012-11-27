'Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes Creating Period Drama for NBC

NBC has made a deal with Downton Abbey creator Julian

Fellowes to write and produce a period drama for the network, it was announced

Tuesday.

The Gilded Age, to be produced by Universal

Television, will depict the world of the millionaire titans of the American

Renaissance in New York in the 1880s.

"We at the network are all so thrilled to be working with

the immensely talented Julian Fellowes, who is universally admired for his

critically and commercially appealing productions," said NBC Entertainment

president Jennifer Salke. "Having him on our team represents a major creative

coup and everyone is looking forward to his first NBC project in The Gilded

Age."

Fellowes will continue in his role as creator, writer and

executive producer of Downton Abbey, which was recently renewed for a

fourth season by UK's ITV. Downton, which won the Emmy for best

miniseries for its first season on PBS, premieres its third season in the U.S.

on Jan. 6.