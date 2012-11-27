'Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes Creating Period Drama for NBC
NBC has made a deal with Downton Abbey creator Julian
Fellowes to write and produce a period drama for the network, it was announced
Tuesday.
The Gilded Age, to be produced by Universal
Television, will depict the world of the millionaire titans of the American
Renaissance in New York in the 1880s.
"We at the network are all so thrilled to be working with
the immensely talented Julian Fellowes, who is universally admired for his
critically and commercially appealing productions," said NBC Entertainment
president Jennifer Salke. "Having him on our team represents a major creative
coup and everyone is looking forward to his first NBC project in The Gilded
Age."
Fellowes will continue in his role as creator, writer and
executive producer of Downton Abbey, which was recently renewed for a
fourth season by UK's ITV. Downton, which won the Emmy for best
miniseries for its first season on PBS, premieres its third season in the U.S.
on Jan. 6.
