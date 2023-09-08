NBC Chicago Stations To Air News Series On Artificial Intelligence

NBCUniversal’s television stations in Chicago, WMAQ-TV and Telemundo outlet WSNS-Tv, will be airing a news series on the benefits and concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

On WMAQ, the stories will run under the title You and AI. On Telemundo Chicago, the title is Tú y la IA.

Each station will have segments on AI during their 10 p.m. newscasts daily during the week of September 11. After than, features on AI will continue to air weekly on both stations.

“You’ve heard of it, don’t know enough about it, and even question it, but we’re also ‘living’ in it every day of our lives” said Sally Ramirez, senior VP of news, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Our upcoming NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago AI series will help educate and raise awareness about the good, bad, and ugly surrounding this revolutionary and inescapable technology.”

WMAQ promoted the series Thursday during the opening game of the NFL season.

The stories have been compiled by a team of reporters including Christian Farr, LeeAnn Trotter, Mary Ann Ahern, Natalie Martinez, Patrick Fazio, Priscilla Ferreyra, José González, and Zully Ramírez.

On September 11, the stations will feature a story introducing viewers to AI. During the rest of the week, stories will address AI’s impact on entertainment, politics, healthcare, education and scams.