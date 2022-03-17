NBC Airs Ireland-Scotland Six Nations Rugby Match March 19

Six Nations rugby action continues March 19 on Peacock Premium, CNBC and NBC. Wales faces Italy in Cardiff Saturday, March 19, live at 10:15 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. Ireland plays Scotland in Dublin at 12:45 p.m. ET. Peacock has the match live and NBC has the game on delay, starting at 1 p.m.

At 4 p.m. ET March 19, France plays England outside of Paris. The match is live on Peacock, and airs at 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

It is the final round of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship. France, atop the table at 4-0, seeks its first title since 2010. Ireland is 3-1, England and Scotland are 2-2, Wales is 1-3 and Italy is winless.

Former U.S. rugby captain Dan Lyle is in the studio with Alex Corbisiero, who played for England. Lyle represented the U.S. in 45 international matches from 1994 to 2003. He also played in the U.K. for Bath, where he was a captain.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly. ■