NBC Airs Emmys September 12

NBC will host the Emmy Awards Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The event goes for three hours.

It is the 74th Emmy Awards. No host has been named.

NBC has Sunday Night Football on Sundays, a factor in the event happening on a Monday this year.

Nominations for the September Emmys are announced July 12.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards happen September 3-4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on FXX September 10.

CBS had the Emmys in September 2021. Cedric the Entertainer hosted from a tent near the Microsoft Theater, at LA Live, in downtown Los Angeles.

ABC aired the Emmys in 2020, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting at an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fox had it the year before, with no host.

In 2018, NBC had the Emmys, with Michael Che and Colin Jost hosting.

The Television Academy gives out the Emmys to the finest in television. ■