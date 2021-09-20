Emmys 2021: 'The Crown,' 'Mare of Easttown' Emmy Awards Wins Highlight First Half of Primetime Telecast
'Ted Lasso,' 'Hacks,' 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' also win multiple awards
HBO's Mare of Easttown and Netflix’s The Crown lead the count of Primetime Emmy Awards wins thus far through the first half of CBS' live televised presentation.
The Crown swept the supporting actor in a drama series categories with wins for Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson, as well as awards for best directing and best writing for a drama series.
Mare of Easttown took home two awards for best supporting drama actor in a limited or anthology series (Evan Peters) and best supporting actress (Julianne Nicholson.) Apple TV Plus's Ted Lasso won Emmys in both the supporting actor and actress in a comedy series for Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively.
HBO Max’s Hacks also won two awards for best directing and writing for a comedy series, while NBC’s Saturday Night Live won for best variety sketch series.
HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won its sixth consecutive Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and also won for best writing for a variety series.
Emmys host Cedric The Entertainer set the tone for the show with an opening monologue that offered a personal tribute to the history of television before launching into a TV-based version of late hip-hop artist Biz Markie’s hit song Just A Friend, performed by celebrities L.L. Cool J, Rita Wilson and Lil Dicky among others.
