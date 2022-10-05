NBC Again Gives 'La Brea' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 2.

NBC’s La Brea is No. 1 for a second week in a row. The network also grabs fifth place to hype its



Quantum Leap revival.

NBC is joined by fellow traditional broadcasters ABC and CBS, which promote new dramas Alaska Daily and East New York in second and fourth place, respectively.

Rounding out the chart: Discovery, which gives some love to the 13th season of reality series Gold Rush in third place.

Notably, Gold Rush scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (113), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 400,353,838

Interruption Rate: 1.72%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,283,130

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $442,570

2) Alaska Daily, ABC

Impressions: 375,807,720

Interruption Rate: 1.53%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,947,061

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,118,760

3) Gold Rush, Discovery

Impressions: 314,967,664

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,960,399

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $179,898

4) East New York, CBS

Impressions: 296,106,952

Interruption Rate: 1.28%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,903,911

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $333,941

5) Quantum Leap, NBC

Impressions: 285,507,725

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,963,012

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $322,600

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■