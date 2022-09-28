NBC Gives '​​La Brea' TV's Biggest Promo Push

Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy, and Eoin Macken as Gavin in NBC's 'La Brea', the most-promoted series in the seven-day period through Sept. 25.

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 25.

NBC’s La Brea is No. 1. The network also grabs second place to hype its ​​Quantum Leap revival, and third to promote a trio of dramas: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Rounding out the chart: Fox, which gives some love to its new musical drama Monarch in fourth, and ABC, which drums up excitement for Celebrity Jeopardy! in fifth.

Notably, Celebrity Jeopardy! scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (112), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 528,314,157

Interruption Rate: 1.49%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,914,461

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,012,316

2) Quantum Leap, NBC

Impressions: 359,725,652

Interruption Rate: 1.50%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,769,750

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $325,548

Impressions: 305,946,897

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,535,071

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $920,363

4) Monarch, Fox

Impressions: 300,403,954

Interruption Rate: 1.27%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,267,921

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $757,323

Impressions: 278,648,299

Interruption Rate: 1.20%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $871,430

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,252,203

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■