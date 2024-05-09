NBC Affiliates To Get Cut-Ins During Olympic Coverage To Promote Local News

NBC and its affiliates have worked out an arrangement that will give affiliates 90-second cut-ins during daytime network coverage of the Paris Olympic games.

Affiliates will be able to use the cut-ins to promote their local news in front of Olympic-sized audiences.

On some weekdays, the cut-ins will appear during an afternoon break at about 5 p.m. — around the time viewers would normally tune in to early-evening local news programming.

“Due to the increase in live Olympics coverage, our programming schedule has undergone unique changes compared to previous occasions. The change has resulted in extended disruptions to regular local news broadcasts throughout the day for this specific Olympic period,” said Eric Meyrowitz, executive VP at Hearst Television and chairman of the NBC affiliate board.

“Having received feedback from many affiliates, the concern was recognized by the board and addressed collaboratively with the network to find a resolution,” Meyrowitz said.

Stations may use the cut-in to provide a local news presence and provide local viewers with timely information. No advertising time is involved.

Phil Martzolf, president, affiliate relations at NBCUniversal, said a large affiliate group first approached the network about Olympic coverage creating a news desert between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

“Everyone saw this as a great opportunity to promote local news in that window,“ Martzlof said. “We chose 5 o’clock because that is the highest rated time in our markets and will get the stations maximum exposure. Martzlof said the logistics of inserting the cut-in were not a big deal because the network is used to cutting to statons daily.

The network expects the cut-ins to contribute to Olympic ratings.

“At the local level, we’re getting tremendous promotional support and will have incredible stories to tell live from the games, especially when there’s an Olympian whose hometown is in that market,” Martzlof said. “Our stations and their talent are trusted by their viewers and this increased exposure is a win-win for all involved.”

For the stations, the cut-ins should keep Olympic viewers tuned in for local news.

“The Olympic Games are one of the peak periods for our viewership throughout the year,” Hearst’s Meyrowitz said. “This presents an excellent opportunity to highlight the collaboration between our local stations and the network, capitalizing on the substantial rise in audience numbers.”