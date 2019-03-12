NBA Turns to Dailymotion For Streaming G League

The National Basketball Association has made a deal making Dailymotion the primary video player to host and stream the NBA G League.

As part of the deal, Dailymotion will distribute content for over 1,300 games over two season, reaching an audience of 250 million sports fans.

“As the NBA G League gets closer to achieving its goal of a 30-team league, the attention that the league is receiving from coaches, players, team executives – and most importantly basketball fans – continues to reach new heights,” said NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “Through this new partnership with Dailymotion and its commitment to providing premium content to its audiences, the NBA G League will be able to expand its footprint both domestically and around the globe.”

Dailymotion’s video player technology will allow the NBA G League to reach more sports fans and develop new audiences within Dailymotion’s dynamic ecosystem. Through Dailymotion’s hyper-personalized recommendation engine, the NBA G League’s content will be targeted to fans based on their unique preferences and interests in an effort to create a more engaged and loyal following, the companies said.

“At Dailymotion, we’re dedicated to surfacing premium, relevant content from prominent global partners like NBA G League,” added Dailymotion chairman & CEO, Maxime Saada. “We’re excited to launch this partnership and support NBA G League as they continue to drive awareness and expand their reach to new audiences globally.”