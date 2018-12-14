NBA League Pass Available Via Amazon Prime Channels

Amazon has struck a deal to make the NBA League Pass package available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

The move adds more sports to Amazon’s roster, which already includes streaming NFL Thursday.

Amazon is also reportedly interested in acquiring a stake in the YES Network. The regional sports channels, which shows Yankees baseball games in the New York market, is being sold by the Walt Disney Co. in order to gain regulatory approval for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the network’s current owner.

NBA League Pass gives basketball fans access to hundreds of live regular-season out-of-market games on a variety of devices including Amazon’s Fire TV. NBA League Pass will work seamlessly in Prime Video without downloading additional apps or creating new passwords.

Prime subscriber who stream NBA League Pass on Fire TV devices will be able to get statistics and other player information using Prime’s X-Ray feature.

Amazon Prime Channels is charging $28.99 a month for NBA League Pass or $169 for a season. A free trial is available to Prime subscribers that runs now through Dec. 20.