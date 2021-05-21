NBA Launches ‘That’s Game’ Campaign During Playoffs

The National Basketball Association is launching a new “That’s Game” global brand campaign during the start of the NBA Playoffs Saturday.

The campaign will continue to run through next season, running on the league‘s TV partners, ABC, ESPN and TNT.

Also Read: History, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on 'Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America' Documentary

The campaign talks about how the NBA has advanced the game, grown its community and impacted culture through the league’s history.

The NBA’s first four spots in the campaign are narrated by SAG Award winner Idris Elba and feature an original music composition by Oscar winner Jon Batiste. Emmanuel Adjei directed.

Also Read: Sports Broadcaster Marv Albert To Retire

“‘That’s Game’ demonstrates more than just the culmination of play — it’s about the moments that have kept fans connected to the game throughout history and will continue to engage them long into the future,” said NBA chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri. “We are excited to celebrate the incredible plays that leave us in awe and the impactful community work from players and teams, and we look forward to continuing this storytelling into the 75th anniversary season.”

The campaign is created by marketing agency Translation.