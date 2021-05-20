History Channel, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Team on 'Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America' Documentary

History has teamed with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to create a new documentary that looks at important social and political movements in America.

The documentary, Fight The Power: The Movements That Changed America. Debuts June 19 and will focus on the impact key movements -- from the 1880’s Labor Movement to women’s suffrage and civil rights -- have had in shaping our society, according to History. Abdul-Jabbar will serve as narrator and executive producer of the one-hour documentary.

"One of this country’s greatest strengths is its willingness to listen to the voices of its people—whether at the ballot box or in the streets—and make changes to bring about a more equitable society," said Abdul-Jabbar in a statement.

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America is also executive produced by Deborah Morales Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway, Kai Bowe, Stephen Mintz, Eli Lehrer and Jennifer Wagman.