Sports Broadcaster Marv Albert to Retire

Legendary sportscaster Marv Albert will retire this summer after calling the 2021 NBA playoffs for TNT, Albert said Monday.

Albert, who has served as a radio and television sportscaster for more than a half-century, will retire at the conclusion of TNT's coverage of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. During his illustrious career Albert has called 25 NBA All-Star games, 13 NBA Finals, eight NHL Stanley Cup Finals, eight Super Bowls, and numerous boxing telecasts and baseball games.

“Marv’s legendary voice will forever be linked to many of the greatest moments in sports history,” WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “He has entertained and informed generations of fans, and his broadcasting legacy will unquestionably stand the test of time."

TNT will pay tribute to Albert with a 30-minute special during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals next month. The network will also celebrate some of the most memorable calls from his broadcasting career throughout the NBA Playoffs. Albert has worked with TNT for more than 22 years, including 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer, as well as an announcer for Turner Sports and CBS's NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball tournament.

In a 2015 video interview with Multichannel News, Albert discussed the appeal of offering every March Madness game live to fans on both digital and traditional television.