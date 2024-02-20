NBA All-Star Game Viewership Jumps 14% to Average of 5.5 Million
11.6 million unique viewers tune in on linear, streaming
The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday drew an average of 5.5 million viewers, up 14% from last year, according to the NBA.
The league said a total of 11.6 million viewers tuned into the game on TNT, TBS, truTV and B/R Sports on Max, up 20%.
The game capped an All-Star Weekend that also included celebrity games, three point shooting competitions and a slam-dunk content.
Warner Bros. Discovery said it had sold virtually all of the commercial inventory for the weekend and was anticipating record revenue.
