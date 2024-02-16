NBA All-Star Weekend; NHL Stadium Series: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 17-19)

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks during the first quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend event takes center stage during a busy TV sports holiday weekend.

TNT will provide full coverage of the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities, which include the HBCU Classic game, the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point contest, and Slam Dunk contest. On Sunday, TNT will televise the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

On the ice, ABC will air the NHL Stadium Series featuring the New Jersey Devils-Philadelphia Flyers game on Saturday and the New York Rangers-New York Islanders contest on Sunday. On Monday, ESPN will televise a doubleheader featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs-St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings-Seattle Kracken contests.

In college basketball, top-ranked UConn hosts fourth-ranked Marquette on Fox and third-ranked Houston plays Texas on CBS. On Sunday, second-ranked Purdue battles Ohio State on CBS. On the women’s side, Saturday’s games include Fifth-ranked Texas-Iowa State (ESPN2), while Sunday’s games feature top-ranked South Carolina against Georgia on ABC.

On the links, CBS and the Golf Channel will offer final-round coverage of the Genesis Invitational PGA golf tournament. On the soccer field, USA, Peacock, and NBC will carry nine Premier League soccer games.

On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise NASCAR’s Daytona 500 race, while on the lanes, FS1 will televise the Pete Weber Missouri Classic Professional Bowlers Association tournament.

In the squared ring, ESPN on Saturday will televise a junior lightweight title between champion O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova. On DAZN Saturday, junior flyweight champion Adrian Curiel battles Sivenathi Nontshinga.

In the octagon, ESPN Plus will distribute the UFC 298 pay-per-view fight card featuring the main event bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria.