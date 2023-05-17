NATPE to Return to Miami in January

NATPE Global is returning to Miami January 16-18 under the leadership of Toronto-based Brunico Communications Ltd., which acquired the association earlier this year after it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The event, which will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, will focus on global programming production and distribution. The InterContinental is a change from the conference’s venue of the past decade – the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Hotel and Resort on Miami’s South Beach. Brunico is hosting its first event under its new NATPE brand — NATPE Budapest — at the InterContinental in that city from June 26-28. The InterContinental in Miami offers luxury suites, cabanas and 100,000 square feet of exhibition space.

“The entertainment industry is exploding with change, creating new distribution opportunities and innovative ways to monetize content. At the same time, securing early access to new hit programming has never been more competitive or crucial,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications Ltd., in a statement. “NATPE Global brings the entire media ecosystem together under one umbrella to do business in the world’s most valuable market for content.”

Brunico acquired NATPE in January for $150,000 plus an assumption of $1.05 million in outstanding liabilities, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Assets included in the deal are NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming Plus and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. Brunico produces other content-focused conferences, including Realscreen Summit, Kidscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival. It also publishes entertainment trade publications Realscreen, Kidscreen and Playback.