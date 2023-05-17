NATPE to Return to Miami in January
NATPE, under new ownership, to be held at InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami
NATPE Global is returning to Miami January 16-18 under the leadership of Toronto-based Brunico Communications Ltd., which acquired the association earlier this year after it declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The event, which will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, will focus on global programming production and distribution. The InterContinental is a change from the conference’s venue of the past decade – the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Hotel and Resort on Miami’s South Beach. Brunico is hosting its first event under its new NATPE brand — NATPE Budapest — at the InterContinental in that city from June 26-28. The InterContinental in Miami offers luxury suites, cabanas and 100,000 square feet of exhibition space.
“The entertainment industry is exploding with change, creating new distribution opportunities and innovative ways to monetize content. At the same time, securing early access to new hit programming has never been more competitive or crucial,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications Ltd., in a statement. “NATPE Global brings the entire media ecosystem together under one umbrella to do business in the world’s most valuable market for content.”
Brunico acquired NATPE in January for $150,000 plus an assumption of $1.05 million in outstanding liabilities, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.
Assets included in the deal are NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming Plus and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. Brunico produces other content-focused conferences, including Realscreen Summit, Kidscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival. It also publishes entertainment trade publications Realscreen, Kidscreen and Playback.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.