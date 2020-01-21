17th Annual NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

For the 17th consecutive year, the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards will recognize individuals who’ve exhibited extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision in careers in front of and behind the TV cameras.

This year’s group of honorees, to be recognized at the National Association of Television Programming Executives’ NATPE 2020 Conference in Miami, includes a veteran TV performer, a pair of network TV’s top programmers, a prolific showrunner, and a power player in U.S. Hispanic and international TV.

Their collective pedigree is an apt tribute to the memory of Tartikoff, the longtime NBC executive who transformed the TV medium by emphasizing quality and depth.

To be honored at the Jan. 22 gala dinner are: actress Christine Baranski; Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment; Courtney Kemp, TV creator, showrunner and producer; Marcos Santana, president, NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Global Studios; and Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and president, CNN Worldwide. Proceeds from the event will go to the NATPE Educational Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will emcee.