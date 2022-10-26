Bankrupt NATPE Cancels Bahamas Conference and Marketplace
Group says no decision on NATPE Budapest and other 2023 events
The National Association of Television Program Executives, which filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, said that it has canceled its 2023 NATPE Global Conference and Marketplace in January.
The event was scheduled to be held at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas.
NATPE said that it has not made decisions at this time about whether or not its NATPE Budapest, Hungary, and other 2023 events will also be canceled.
C21 Media, a British publishing company, has said it wants to acquire NATPE’s assets and said it plans to hold conferences for content producers and distributors in 2023 in Miami, where NATPE traditionally held its January conference, and Budapest. NATPE slated the Bahamas event after canceling the annual conference that was to be held in Miami, Florida, this past January. It canceled that January 2022 event less than two weeks before it was to begin.
NATPE said it filed for Chapter 11 because the cancellation of in-person events due to COVID caused its financial position to deteriorate. It has laid off staff members, with three former executives retained as consultants, including CEO JP Bommel, who put out today's release. Its most recent event was NATPE Streaming Plus in September.
In its bankruptcy filing, NAPTE said it has total assets of $949,000 as of September 30, 2022, the end of the first half of its fiscal 2023. At the end of fiscal 2022, the organization had assets of $2.6 million.
The NATPE filing said that it ran at a $1.33 million deficit in the first six month of its fiscal year. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
