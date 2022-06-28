NATPE Conference To Move to The Bahamas in 2023

The National Association of Television Program Executives is moving its 2023 Marketplace and Conference to The Bahamas, the trade group announced Tuesday.

The event, which has previously taken place in Miami, will run from January 17-19 at the Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center in Nassau.

“After many months of research and discussions with our partners we have greenlit the move to this bold new destination," said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, in a statement. "Our aim is to ensure that we provide added value and new revenue opportunities to attendees across the content ecosystem. With hundreds of new exhibition and activation options and over forty restaurants and entertainment venues across three hotels, Baha Mar is perfect for both business meetings and the networking that has made NATPE an industry staple for decades."

The 2023 program, under the theme "Content, Networking and Monetization", will feature leadership sessions and networking meetings with industry executives across production, distribution, marketing, advertising, finance and data. The event additionally features an awards program and a marketplace for buying and selling TV content.

NATPE canceled this year's conference, scheduled to take place in person January 18-20 in Miami, amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19. The 2021 conference was held virtually. ■